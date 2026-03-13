News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
'KPop Demon Hunters' fans get exciting news from Netflix

Netflix has delighted the fans by announcing the KPop Demon Hunters sequel.

As per Variety, Netflix and Sony have officially confirmed a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters, ending months of rumors.

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will return to write and direct, with the follow-up marking the start of their exclusive multi-year animation deal with Netflix, targeting a 2029 release.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” Kang said.

The director went on to say, “There’s so much more to this world we have built and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Appelhans stressed the filmmaking duo is “excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve.”

“These characters are like family to us,” he said, adding, “Their world has become our second home.”

“With ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ Maggie and Chris didn’t just reach audiences, they ignited a global fandom that crossed languages, generations, and genres,” said Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria.

Bajaria added, “We’re incredibly proud to deepen our partnership with them and, together with our partners at Sony Pictures Animation, build this universe in ways that will surprise and delight fans all over the world.”

This news comes ahead of the Oscars, where Kpop Demon Hunters is nominated for best animated feature and original song for Golden.

