Colleen Hoover drops shocking confession about 'It Ends with Us' ending

  • By Salima Bhutto
It Ends with Us author, Colleen Hoover recently dropped a shocking confession about changing ending of the 2024 movie.

Hoover, whose latest book-to-screen adaptation Reminders of Him got released on March 13. during her interview with USA TODAY talked about many things including Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni starrer film.

The 46-year-old author was asked if she would change anything' about the 2024 movie.

To which, she shared that even after the controversy, Hoover said that it hasn't changed her relationship with her adaptions.

According to Hoover, she's simply eager to "experience more" of the behind-the-scenes process on future projects.

"Those actors and the director did such a great job and I couldn't have been happier with the movie," said the Verity author, adding, "That was a challenging book to adapt with the subject matter and I think they handled it very sensitively. So I don't think I would've changed anything."

In then, she expressed that she appreciated that the movie stayed true to the book.

According to the author, she is eager to keep her movies similarly faithful going forward.

On professional front, after the recent release of her 2022’s Reminds of Him, Colleen Hoover’s Verity will be released in theatres on October 2, 2026. 

