Princess Beatrice, Eugenie continue to benefit from Andrew's smart deal with King Charles

King Charles III continues to support his nieces Princess Beatrice and Eugenie despite controversies surrounding York family.

The York Princesses are reportedly still enjoying one of the biggest perks of being part of the firm because of a deal their disgraced father Andrew struck with the monarch.

As per Daily Mail's report on Friday, March 13, despite being non working royals, Beatrice and Eugnie still have homes in their uncle's crown estates all thanks to a rental deal, the former Prince of York struck with his brother for their daughters' future.

Andrew - who was arrested last month over suspicion of misconduct in public office as the UK's trade envoy successfully pushed for his daughters to "retain a foothold" in King's palaces.

In the wake of that deal, Andrew's elder daughter still has an apartment in St James’s Palace, despite having her own property in the Cotswolds.

While Eugenie - who is believed to have cut all her ties with Andrew has Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom property at Kensington Palace.

An insider source has claimed "The [rental] deal was made with their father as he wanted them to have a foothold in the royal palaces".

They further noted that its unlikely the sisters will be paying the market rent, which is between £15,000 and £19,000-a-month.

It is pertinent to mention that Duchess Sophie and Andrew's daughters have full-time jobs.

Eugenie - whose royal home serves as a "bolthole" because she spends half the year living in Portugal works for art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

While, Beatrice is employed at a software company, Afiniti, yet they possess second homes inside royal palaces in half the amount of their actual value.

