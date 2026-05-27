Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer weeks after leaving justice department

Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after President Trump removed her as attorney general.
According to New York Times, Axios report of Tuesday, May 26, revealed that the 60-year-old underwent treatment for the disease weeks after leaving Department of Justice and is recovering.
The revelation comes amid a report Trump has tapped Bondi to serve on an AI-focused advisory committee.
As per report, Bondi, who was fired from her perch at the Justice Department on the same day she accompanied the president to the Supreme Court to watch oral arguments in a major birthright citizenship case, will be on the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).
The ex-AG received praise on social media for how she’s handled the dreaded diagnosis.
Podcast host and former White House official Katie Miller wrote on X “Pam has been quietly kicking cancer’s ass the last few weeks. [Bondi] has a heart of gold.”
Most thyroid cancers are permanently curable with treatment, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
With a five-year survival rate of over 98%, the prognosis for patients diagnosed with thyroid cancer is considered “excellent.”
Even, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in his memoir revealed that he secretly battled thyroid cancer while serving a high-profile role in the White House during the president’s first term.