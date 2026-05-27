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Washington packaging plant chemical tank implosion kills 1, leaves 9 missing

Tank containing white liquor ruptures at Washington paper mill, cause under investigation

Washington packaging plant chemical tank implosion kills 1, leaves 9 missing
Washington packaging plant chemical tank implosion kills 1, leaves 9 missing

A massive chemical tank holding nearly a million gallons of a highly corrosive liquid imploded and collapsed at a Washington paper mill.

Authorities said that the implosion of a chemical tank at a Washington packaging plant early on Tuesday, May 26, morning killed killed at least one person and left at least nine others with injuries including chemical burns, reported The Guardian.

The Longview fire department confirmed one fatality at Nippon Dynawave Packaging in a statement on their social media page. 

It also confirmed eight employees were injured and one firefighter.

There are nine people who are employees of the plant who remain unaccounted for, officials said.

As per the fire department, the chemical incident occurred when a tank containing white liquor, a chemical solution used in the paper industry, ruptured.


According to the state, the plant has a kraft pulp and paper mill and liquid packaging facility, and employs roughly 1,000 employees.

In a joint statement from the fire department, Nippon Dynawave Packaging and local agencies, officials said late on Tuesday morning that there were “fatalities related to the incident.”

Authorities said, “The scene remains in the recovery phase as emergency responders continue operations. No identifying information regarding injured or deceased individuals will be released at this time pending notification of family members.”

Michael Gorsuch, battalion chief of the Longview fire department, told KGW 8 earlier on Tuesday that some injuries were critical and most were life-threatening.

Gorsuch said during the news conference that there were also people who remained unaccounted for.

The fire department said that there is “no immediate threat to the public,” but people should avoid the area.

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