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Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ release date rescheduled for 4th time

Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan announce new release date for their upcoming movie ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ release date rescheduled for 4th time
Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ release date rescheduled for 4th time

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s new movie has gotten a major new update.

On Friday, May 1, the 41-year-old Indian actor and film producer took to Instagram to announce a major update about his and the Dhadak actress’s upcoming movie Peddi.

The RRR star, in his latest post, announced the new release date for the sports action-drama film.

“Meet #PEDDI on June 4th. See you in Cinemas,” he captioned.

Ram Charan’s post was later re-shared by Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram Stories.

It is worth noting that this marks the fourth time Peddi’s release has been rescheduled, as the movie was originally supposed to hit the screens on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

The film was then postponed to April 30, 2026, with makers citing unfinished production work as the reason.

Later, it was pushed to June 25, 2026, before being preponed to its current release date, June 4.

Peddi plot:

According to IMDb, Peddi shows, “In 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, A spirited villager unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival.”

Peddi cast:

The ensemble cast of Peddi includes Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu.

Peddi release date:

Peddi is scheduled to release on June 4, 2026.

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