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  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Kennedy Center head Richard Grenell removed ahead of controversial renovation

Trump loyalist Richard Grenell exits Kennedy Center, Matt Floca named new head

  • By Bushra Saleem
Kennedy Center head Richard Grenell removed ahead of controversial renovation
Kennedy Center head Richard Grenell removed ahead of controversial renovation

US President Donald Trump has removed Kennedy Center head Richard Genell ahead of the controversial renovation.

According to The Guardian, Trump has announced that the longtime Republican foreign policy adviser will be replaced by Matt Floca, vice-president of operations at the center.

Trump made the announcement on social media, saying he has replaced Grenell, thanking him for the “outstanding work he has done”. 

Floca was photographed in December personally overseeing the addition of Trump’s name to the center’s facade. 

Grenell's, who oversaw far-reaching changes at the Kennedy Center, which prompted many artists to abandon the performing arts venue, departure comes as the Kennedy Center prepares to close this summer for a two-year renovation.

Earlier in the day, Trump shared renderings for the renovation of what he called the “new, highly improved, TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER!”

Grenell, long known for his hyper-aggressive confrontations with journalists and political rivals on Twitter and then X, served as US ambassador to Germany and then acting director of national intelligence during Trump’s first term. 

Grenell was a central player in Trump’s push to dramatically overhaul the Kennedy Center following the president’s return to office. 

After mostly ignoring the center during his first term, Trump made it a focal point in his war against “woke” culture. He ousted the Kennedy Center’s previous leadership and replaced it with a hand-picked board of trustees who voted to rename the facility the Trump Kennedy Center, a change scholars and lawmakers say must be initiated by Congress.

More recently, Trump’s name was physically added to the building’s facade.

The change sparked fallout from the arts community. Prominent musicals, such as Hamilton, canceled his performance, while actor Issa Rae and author Louise Penny also withdrew from appearances. Consultants, including musician Ben Folds and singer Renée Fleming, also resigned from their positions.

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