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  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Is Netanyahu dead? Viral 'six fingers' video sparks speculation

Benjamin Netanyahu's ‘six fingers’ fuel death rumours, reality behind viral video

  • By Bushra Saleem
Is Netanyahu dead? Viral six fingers video sparks speculation
Is Netanyahu dead? Viral 'six fingers' video sparks speculation

Benjamin Netanyahu has once again sparked death rumours after his viral “six fingers” video.

According to X News, speculation about Netanyahu has resurfaced following a video of the Israeli prime minister speaking to the nation that started spreading on the social media.

The video, which he posted on his official account during the current tensions between Israel and Iran, immediately attracted attention after some of the users stated that the video seemed to depict Netanyahu with six fingers on one hand.

The post led to an avalanche of posts speculating that the video was created with the help of artificial intelligence and that the Israeli leader had died.

The rumours quickly went viral, and some viral messages doubted that Netanyahu was alive and was being used by the authorities to hide the truth using AI-generated content.

Nevertheless, none of these assertions has been substantially proven. Fact-checks did not find any plausible information that the Israeli prime minister already died or the video was fake.

Elaborated fact checking and verified sources reported that Netanyahu is still alive and still makes public appearances during the war between Iran and its leaders under Mojtaba Khamenei.

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