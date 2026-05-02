Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman spark reunion buzz years after high-profile split 

Bitter exes, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, are once again set for a high-profile reunion.
The Babygirl actress, who announced a painful divorce from her longtime partner, Keith Urban, is reportedly planning to reunite with the Top Gun star after years of no contact.
An insider close to the former couple recently revealed to RadarOnline.com that the mutual tragedy in their lives brought them closer to each other.
Slain filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner's horrific murder is the reason they turned to each other.
"Tom met Nicole around the same time Rob and Michele became a couple, and their relationships followed a similar arc," the tipster noted.
The source additionally said, "Nicole knows her kids are really looking forward to having their parents in the same room again, so she's determined to follow through."
For those unaware, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, who were married for eleven years, have been mostly out of touch since they split in 2001.
But the murder of Rob and Michele returned to each other as they struggled to process the devastating news, even months after the murder.
So far, neither Tom Cruise's representatives nor Nicole Kidman's spokesperson has commented on these ongoing reunion rumours.