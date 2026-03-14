Jewish school hit by ‘targeted attack’ blast days after Iran girls' school strike

A Jewish school in Amsterdam was hit by an explosion in a “targeted attack” days after a strike on an Iranian girls' school.
According to Sky News, Dutch officials have confirmed that an explosion has damaged a school in Amsterdam early on Saturday, March 14, amid rising tension.
The city's mayor, Femke Halsema, said she believed the blast was a "deliberate attack against the Jewish community."
The incident happened early on Saturday, and police and fire services responded quickly.
Damage to the school in an upmarket residential neighbourhood on the south side of Amsterdam was limited.