US passport design featuring Trump sparks widespread backlash: ‘Ugly’

Donald Trump hit with widespread criticism after reports emerged that he is planning to add his face to new US passports.
The State Department is reportedly finalizing a "radical redesign" of the passport, which will feature a picture of Trump from his second inaugural portrait.
The White House also posted about the planned passports saying, "Patriot passport unlocked." With an all-American bald eagle emoji.
A State Department official was quoted by CNN as saying that the passport featuring Trump’s face “will be the default passport out of the Washington Passport Agency when available” for people renewing their passports in person.
They added, “Online options or other locations will maintain existing passport design.”
The passport sparked backlash on social media as netizens called the idea “ridiculous.”
A user wrote, “Donald Trump's mug on U.S. passports is ugly. Trump has the face of a deranged, demented dotard and evil sociopath. Daniel Torok, Chief White House Photographer captured the Second Inaugural Portrait. Torok said it was a nod to the 2023 mugshot in Atlanta conveying ‘defiance.’”
Another user wrote on X, “Americans: The economy is horrible. Please do something about it. Trump: I'm putting my face on your new passport!!”
Some of the user also edited Trump’s picture with Jeffery Epstein on the passport and his birthday letter drawing to the convicted sex offender.
The State Department is rolling out new passport designs to commemorate the country’s 250th birthday.