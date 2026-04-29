Princess Rajwa celebrates 32nd birthday with graceful portrait reveal

Princess Rajwa marked her 32nd birthday with a striking new portrait, showcasing a refined blazer look styled with an unexpected double-belt detail.
The daughter-in-law of Queen Rania and King Abdullah her 32nd birthday on April 28, with a new portrait released by the Royal Hashemite Court showing her in a cinched black Gabriela Hearst blazer styled with two slim brown belts and a matching skirt.
For her birthday potrait, she opted for a rosy matte lip, apricot-hued cheeks and subtly smoky eyes.
"This birthday portrait is a lesson in controlled minimalism," Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry told Hello Magazine.
Robb added, "The all-black tailoring is clean and incredibly refined, but it’s the double belt detail that quietly transforms the look. Rather than feeling purely classic, the belt introduces shape and a modern edge, it carves out the waist, adds visual interest, and gives the outfit a more directional, fashion-forward finish without overpowering the simplicity.”
The portrait came after Rajwa appeared in a new photo alongside her husband and their one-year-old daughter, Princess Iman on her birthday.
To note Princess Rajwa Al Hussein became a member of Jordanian royal family through her marriage to Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II