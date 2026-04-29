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Princess Rajwa celebrates 32nd birthday with graceful portrait reveal

Royal Hashemite Court released a new portrait on Princess Rajwa's 32nd birthday

Princess Rajwa celebrates 32nd birthday with graceful portrait reveal
Princess Rajwa celebrates 32nd birthday with graceful portrait reveal

Princess Rajwa marked her 32nd birthday with a striking new portrait, showcasing a refined blazer look styled with an unexpected double-belt detail.

The daughter-in-law of Queen Rania and King Abdullah her 32nd birthday on April 28, with a new portrait released by the Royal Hashemite Court showing her in a cinched black Gabriela Hearst blazer styled with two slim brown belts and a matching skirt.

For her birthday potrait, she opted for a rosy matte lip, apricot-hued cheeks and subtly smoky eyes.

Princess Rajwa celebrates 32nd birthday with graceful portrait reveal

"This birthday portrait is a lesson in controlled minimalism," Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry told Hello Magazine.

Robb added, "The all-black tailoring is clean and incredibly refined, but it’s the double belt detail that quietly transforms the look. Rather than feeling purely classic, the belt introduces shape and a modern edge, it carves out the waist, adds visual interest, and gives the outfit a more directional, fashion-forward finish without overpowering the simplicity.”

The portrait came after Rajwa appeared in a new photo alongside her husband and their one-year-old daughter, Princess Iman on her birthday.

To note Princess Rajwa Al Hussein became a member of Jordanian royal family through her marriage to Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II

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