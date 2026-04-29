News
News

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan pursuing US-Iran peace, notes economic stability, more

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that the Middle East war hit Pakistan’s two years of economic gains

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan pursuing US-Iran peace, notes economic stability, more
PM Shehbaz says Pakistan pursuing US-Iran peace, notes economic stability, more

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated Pakistan is consistently pursuing efforts for peace between US-Iran.

On April 29, Shehbaz chaired the federal cabinet meeting in the capital of Pakistan, where he discussed the country’s key mediatory efforts to foster peace worldwide.

During the meeting, he lauded the efforts of Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in this regard.

Moreover, the premier mentioned that the Middle East war hit Pakistan’s two years of economic gains while expressing dedication to work collectively to resolve the challenges.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that our conversation measures are persisting and highlighted a decline in fuel consumption in contrast to previous weeks.

Notably, the Pakistani PM also expressed satisfaction over the availability and supply of petroleum products across the country.

While referring to the subsidies provided by the provincial governments in the ongoing situation, Shehbaz stated they will be requested to continue with them.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has repaid the bilateral loan of 3.50 billion dollars, expressing satisfaction that the foreign exchange reserves are at the same level despite this payment.

Separately, In a social media post by the PM’s office, Sharif said: “Due to our immense efforts, the ceasefire has been extended, which is still ongoing.

“Efforts for peace are still ongoing, and there will be no reduction in them.”

US passport design featuring Trump sparks widespread backlash: ‘Ugly’
US passport design featuring Trump sparks widespread backlash: ‘Ugly’
Trump shares AI image with rifle, issues warning to Iran: ‘No more Mr. Nice Guy’
Trump shares AI image with rifle, issues warning to Iran: ‘No more Mr. Nice Guy’
US-Ukraine diplomacy hit by sudden resignation of key ambassador
US-Ukraine diplomacy hit by sudden resignation of key ambassador
Costco updates iconic $1.50 hot dog for first time in decades
Costco updates iconic $1.50 hot dog for first time in decades
James Comey indicted over ’86 47’ seashell photo allegedly threatening Trump
James Comey indicted over ’86 47’ seashell photo allegedly threatening Trump
Flower Moon 2026: When and where to see the rare lunar event
Flower Moon 2026: When and where to see the rare lunar event
California to share immigrant driver data: A betrayal of AB 60 privacy?
California to share immigrant driver data: A betrayal of AB 60 privacy?
South Korean appeals court increases ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee’s sentence for 4 years
South Korean appeals court increases ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee’s sentence for 4 years
Trump says Iran in ‘state of collapse’ as nuclear talks stall and Gulf tensions rise
Trump says Iran in ‘state of collapse’ as nuclear talks stall and Gulf tensions rise
Russian superyacht Nord transits blockaded Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran tensions
Russian superyacht Nord transits blockaded Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran tensions
UAE to exit OPEC and OPEC+ alliance: Historic shift set for May 1
UAE to exit OPEC and OPEC+ alliance: Historic shift set for May 1
Key issues blocking US–Iran agreement: Uranium stockpile, sanctions and regional influence
Key issues blocking US–Iran agreement: Uranium stockpile, sanctions and regional influence

Popular News

Keira Knightley makes West End comeback in 'The Lives of Others' after 15 years

Keira Knightley makes West End comeback in 'The Lives of Others' after 15 years
34 minutes ago
PM Shehbaz says Pakistan pursuing US-Iran peace, notes economic stability, more

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan pursuing US-Iran peace, notes economic stability, more
9 minutes ago
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day script pages reveal Peter Park being 'entirely alone'

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day script pages reveal Peter Park being 'entirely alone'
44 minutes ago