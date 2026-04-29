PM Shehbaz says Pakistan pursuing US-Iran peace, notes economic stability, more

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated Pakistan is consistently pursuing efforts for peace between US-Iran.
On April 29, Shehbaz chaired the federal cabinet meeting in the capital of Pakistan, where he discussed the country’s key mediatory efforts to foster peace worldwide.
During the meeting, he lauded the efforts of Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in this regard.
Moreover, the premier mentioned that the Middle East war hit Pakistan’s two years of economic gains while expressing dedication to work collectively to resolve the challenges.
Shehbaz Sharif stated that our conversation measures are persisting and highlighted a decline in fuel consumption in contrast to previous weeks.
Notably, the Pakistani PM also expressed satisfaction over the availability and supply of petroleum products across the country.
While referring to the subsidies provided by the provincial governments in the ongoing situation, Shehbaz stated they will be requested to continue with them.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan has repaid the bilateral loan of 3.50 billion dollars, expressing satisfaction that the foreign exchange reserves are at the same level despite this payment.
Separately, In a social media post by the PM’s office, Sharif said: “Due to our immense efforts, the ceasefire has been extended, which is still ongoing.
“Efforts for peace are still ongoing, and there will be no reduction in them.”