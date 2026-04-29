News
News

Prince Harry’s former inner circle member attends King Charles US embassy event

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in the US for a four-day state visit

Prince Harry’s former inner circle member attends King Charles US embassy event
Prince Harry’s former inner circle member attends King Charles US embassy event

A close friend from Prince Harry’s younger, more carefree years has reappeared in royal circles, spotted alongside King Charles during his US state visit.

Guy Pelly, a former nightclub owner and a close friend of Prince Harry and Prince William, was spotted at a British Embassy event in Washington D.C. attended by 650 guests.

The 44-year-old former nightclub owner was once a close friend of the Duke of Sussex during his “party prince” era, before his marriage to Meghan Markle.

He is also Prince Louis’s godfather and is said to have been involved in arranging Prince William’s stag do.

P.C: Hello Magazine
P.C: Hello Magazine

Guy is said to have maintained a close relationship with Prince Harry after his royal exit, and was reportedly seen visiting Harry and Meghan in California in 2020.

They have been friends for many years and were particularly close when Harry went on his gap year after leaving Eton.

Notably, King Charles is said to have met an associate of Prince Harry, though a reunion with his son is not on the agenda during his US visit.

However, Harry lives in Montecito which is a five-hour flight from the US capital, California.

"The Duke loves his father, and of course, he would love to see his father as much as possible," a source told HELLO! previously.

The tipster added, "But we are living in the real world. They both have very busy lives, and things aren't always logistically or practically possible."

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in the US for a four-day visit intended to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry engage in heated row as royals celebrate
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry engage in heated row as royals celebrate
Why King Charles' Congress speech was limited to 30 minutes?
Why King Charles' Congress speech was limited to 30 minutes?
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Trump shares King Charles stance on Iran war
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Trump shares King Charles stance on Iran war
Billie Eilish 'still in shock' as she finally speaks up on Justin Bieber Coachella moment
Billie Eilish 'still in shock' as she finally speaks up on Justin Bieber Coachella moment
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark 15 years of marriage with new family portrait
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark 15 years of marriage with new family portrait
King Charles sends strong signal on UK–US ties in historic Congress speech
King Charles sends strong signal on UK–US ties in historic Congress speech
Inside the ‘Gilded’ State Dinner: Trump greets King Charles before iconic assassination painting
Inside the ‘Gilded’ State Dinner: Trump greets King Charles before iconic assassination painting
King Charles faces awkward moment as Trump makes major claim before congress speech
King Charles faces awkward moment as Trump makes major claim before congress speech
Prince Edward revisits old school to mark major milestone amid King Charles US trip
Prince Edward revisits old school to mark major milestone amid King Charles US trip
King Charles to address Trump's royal link ahead of Congress speech during US trip
King Charles to address Trump's royal link ahead of Congress speech during US trip
Queen Camilla's ex husband steps in for Princess Anne at key outing
Queen Camilla's ex husband steps in for Princess Anne at key outing
Prince William's advice to King Charles swept under the rug by 'furious' Queen Camilla
Prince William's advice to King Charles swept under the rug by 'furious' Queen Camilla

Popular News

Keira Knightley makes West End comeback in 'The Lives of Others' after 15 years

Keira Knightley makes West End comeback in 'The Lives of Others' after 15 years
38 minutes ago
PM Shehbaz says Pakistan pursuing US-Iran peace, notes economic stability, more

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan pursuing US-Iran peace, notes economic stability, more
13 minutes ago
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day script pages reveal Peter Park being 'entirely alone'

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day script pages reveal Peter Park being 'entirely alone'
48 minutes ago