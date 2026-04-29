Prince Harry’s former inner circle member attends King Charles US embassy event

A close friend from Prince Harry’s younger, more carefree years has reappeared in royal circles, spotted alongside King Charles during his US state visit.
Guy Pelly, a former nightclub owner and a close friend of Prince Harry and Prince William, was spotted at a British Embassy event in Washington D.C. attended by 650 guests.
The 44-year-old former nightclub owner was once a close friend of the Duke of Sussex during his “party prince” era, before his marriage to Meghan Markle.
He is also Prince Louis’s godfather and is said to have been involved in arranging Prince William’s stag do.
Guy is said to have maintained a close relationship with Prince Harry after his royal exit, and was reportedly seen visiting Harry and Meghan in California in 2020.
They have been friends for many years and were particularly close when Harry went on his gap year after leaving Eton.
Notably, King Charles is said to have met an associate of Prince Harry, though a reunion with his son is not on the agenda during his US visit.
However, Harry lives in Montecito which is a five-hour flight from the US capital, California.
"The Duke loves his father, and of course, he would love to see his father as much as possible," a source told HELLO! previously.
The tipster added, "But we are living in the real world. They both have very busy lives, and things aren't always logistically or practically possible."
King Charles and Queen Camilla are in the US for a four-day visit intended to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence.