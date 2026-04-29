US-Ukraine diplomacy hit by sudden resignation of key ambassador

Donald Trump’s acting ambassador to Ukraine will step down from her post and retire after less than a year in the role.
The State Department confirmed on Tuesday, April 28, that Julie Davis would leave in June before retiring from the department, following reports she was quitting over differences of opinion with Trump, The Guardian reported.
People familiar with the matter told Financial Times that Davis had grown frustrated with Trump over his lack of support for Ukraine and failure to achieve a ceasefire to end Russia’s invasion.
The state department denied any such disagreements took place and said she was retiring.
Trump has been pressuring Kyiv to reach a peace deal with Russia, saying the country could cede territory to secure an agreement. The president has so far has failed to bring the war to an end through ceasefire talks which have now largely stalled as Washington has concentrated its focus on the Iran war.
State department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, “It is false to suggest Ambassador Davis is resigning ‘over differences with Donald Trump. She will continue to proudly advance President Trump’s policies until she officially departs Kyiv in June 2026 and retires from the department.”
Davis, the top US embassy official is the charge d’affaires but not a Senate-confirmed ambassador. She has also been serving as the US ambassador to Cyprus since 2023, operating a dual role during her time in Kyiv.
She was named by the Trump administration in May last year after her predecessor, fellow career diplomat Bridget Brink, stepped down.
It is worth noting that after taking the office in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly assigned blame to Ukraine for Russia’s invasion of the country more than four years ago and has had a tumultuous relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.