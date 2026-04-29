Zelenskyy praises King Charles’ call for unity on Ukraine during US state visit 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his gratitude to King Charles III after he urged US and NATO to stand with Ukraine in war with Russia.
Britain’s King Charles delivered a historic address to the US Congress on Tuesday, April 28, offering a carefully measured response to recent foreign policy decisions of President Donald Trump.
The King said, “In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, when NATO invoked Article 5 for the first time, and the United Nations Security Council was united in the face of terror, we answered the call together, as our people have done so for more than a century, shoulder to shoulder, through two World Wars, the Cold War, Afghanistan and moments that have defined our shared security.”
“Today, that same unyielding resolve is needed for the defence of Ukraine and her most courageous people – it is needed in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace," he added.
Charles stressed that the commitment and expertise of the United States Armed Forces and its allies lie at the heart of NATO and pledged to protect and defend citizens and interests from common adversaries
Following the Monarch’s comment Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude to the King for addressing their issue.
Sharing a video of Charles’ address on X he wrote, "I thank His Majesty King Charles III @RoyalFamily, the United Kingdom, and all valiant American hearts for this clarion call for unity in support of Ukraine across the Atlantic. This is exactly what is needed to bring dignified and lasting peace to Ukraine and all of Europe."
He further added that the people of Ukraine deeply appreciate all the support provided by the United Kingdom and the United States.
Trump has redefined US foreign policy since the start of his second term, having questioned his country's commitment to NATO's collective defense principles while threatening to annex NATO territory. He has also blamed Zelenskyy for starting the war with Russia.