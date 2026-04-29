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Costco updates iconic $1.50 hot dog for first time in decades

Despite the new variety, the cost remains a steady $1.50

Costco updates iconic $1.50 hot dog for first time in decades
Costco updates iconic $1.50 hot dog for first time in decades

Costco has officially introduced the first major change to its legendary hot dog combo in 40 years.

While the price remains untouched, the warehouse giant is now offering members a healthier alternative to the traditional fountain soda.

Starting this week, shoppers can choose a 16.9-ounce bottle of Kirkland Signature water instead of the usual 20-ounce refillable soda.

This update marks a significant shift for the meal deal which has remained largely identical since its debut in the mid-1980s.

Despite the new variety, the cost remains a steady $1.50.

Despite the new variety, the cost remains a steady $1.50
Despite the new variety, the cost remains a steady $1.50

The move follows a viral social media moment where current CEO Ron Vachris reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the price point.

Taking a bite of the quarter-pound beef frank, Vachris stated, “The hot dog price will not change as long as I’m around.”

This loyalty to the price echoes the famous warning from co-founder Jim Sinegal, who once told a former executive, “If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out.”

With over 245 million combos sold last year, this “watered down” update ensures the “best deal in town” stays relevant for a new generation of shoppers.

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