News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Spotify introduces highly-requested personalisation feature for beta testers

Spotify’s new personalisation feature will let you edit your Taste Profile to control your recommendations

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Spotify introduces highly-requested personalisation feature for beta testers
Spotify introduces highly-requested personalisation feature for beta testers

Spotify has introduced a new personalisation feature that allows users to view and edit their Taste Profile directly for beta testers.

This Taste Profile suggests you Spotify’s recommendations, including personalized playlists like Discover Weekly, Made For You recommendations, and more.

To access the Taste Profile, users are required to click on their profile pic, then scroll down. Editing can be made using natural language prompts.

Previously, the Swedish-music streaming giant had introduced a range of features to remove music from your Taste Profile before, but they lacked a few things.

The new feature comes after the app users complained that the app’s recommendations didn’t reflect their interests, which has also impacted many user’s highly-anticipated annual Wrapped experience in the app.

Availability

Spotify’s new personalisation feature is currently only available for Premium users in New Zealand in beta version, with broader expansion plans in New Zealand in the near future ahead of global expansion.

Beta testers will be able to use the latest feature by tapping on their profile icon and then selecting Taste Profile from the sidebar menu.

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