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Apple AI plans: New Siri overhaul unveiled at WWDC 2026

Apple’s massive Siri AI overhaul debuts at WWDC 2026

Apple AI plans: New Siri overhaul unveiled at WWDC 2026
Apple AI plans: New Siri overhaul unveiled at WWDC 2026

Apple is kicking off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today, June 8, 2026, marking a pivotal moment for the company’s artificial intelligence strategy.

After facing criticism over previous rollout timelines, Apple is set to “reset” its approach by unveiling a massively overhauled version of Siri.

The new Siri is expected to function as a standalone app capable of long-term, multi-turn conversations.

It will feature deep integration with system-level tasks allowing it to perform complex actions across various apps.

A key part of this strategy is a partnership with Google, as Apple reportedly shifts to using Gemini models to power its “Apple Intelligence” features.


Beyond Siri, the update will introduce a “Search or Ask” entry point via the Dynamic Island, replacing traditional Spotlight search.

Users will also gain the ability to choose between third-party chatbots like Claude and Gemini.

Reflecting on the company’s potential for success, former Apple retail chief Ron Johnson noted, “I think Apple is going to win in AI” adding that “the phone is the primary device people use for AI.”

With these updates, Apple aims to regain its competitive edge by blending on-device privacy with powerful conversational AI capabilities.

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