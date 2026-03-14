US ground invasion of Iran? Trump strikes Kharg Island, threatens ‘boots on the ground’

“Operation Epic Fury” has entered a new critical phase, as President Trump declared military strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island.
The obliteration of the site with one of the most powerful bombing raids in history was aimed at dismantling Iran’s hegemony on the global energy market.
According to the President, the oil structure was spared for now but any interference with global shipping would lead to an immediate escalation.
The deployment of the USS Tripoli and thousands of Marines to the region has sparked intense speculation about a ground invasion.
While current forces are officially tasked with securing ports and protecting maritime lanes, military experts suggest that air power alone may not suffice to secure the Strait of Hormuz.
In a stark message to Tehran, the President declared: “Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack. There is nothing they can do about it!” He further emphasized his administration’s red line, stating:
“Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America.”
Although the Pentagon maintains that a full-scale occupation is not currently underway, officials refused to rule out putting “boots on the ground” to secure nuclear stockpiles or vital coastlines.