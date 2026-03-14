Ryan Reynolds cheers loudly after Blake Lively ramps up Justin Baldoni clash

Ryan Reynolds is celebrating big time!
The Deadpool & Wolverine star turned to his official Instagram account on Friday, March 13, to cheer for his football team, Wrexham A.F.C., after they secured a big win against Swansea in the EFL Championship.
Alongside a four-slide carousel, the Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner gave a huge shout-out to the team, writing, "What a night. Thank you @skysports for allowing us to provide completely impartial commentary for tonight's match against Swansea. Incredible result for wrexham_afc."
"9 matches left. Tension never higher. Up the town," he added.
Reynolds' celebration comes just a day after his wife, Blake Lively, ramped up her legal clash with Justin Baldoni with a bombshell move.
As reported by PEOPLE on Thursday, March 12, the Gossip Girls star filed a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman, urging him not to dismiss her sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director, Baldoni.
The Five Feet Apart director recently appealed to the judge for the dismissal of Lively’s case through a series of legal steps, including the summary judgement.
For those unfamiliar, in December 2024, Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni along with other defendants, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, seeking more than $160 million in damages.
The director previously filed a $400 million countersuit accusing the actress of extortion and defamation, but that case was later dismissed by the judge.