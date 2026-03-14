Andrew's explosive bathrobe photo with Epstein released as King Charles eyes succession removal

Amid the ongoing talks of his removal from the British line of succession, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has made headlines once again for his embarrassing scandal.
On Friday, March 13, an eyebrow raising photo of the former Prince Andrew emerged online, showing him with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and former Labour Party politician Lord Peter Mandelson.
The image - believed to be one the the first photos of the trio - was captured sometime between 1999 and 2000, according to ITV.
In the snap, Andrew and Mandelson can be seen wearing bathrobes, while Epstein was dressed in a casual shirt and pants.
As per GB News, the photograph was taken at Martha's Vineyard, showing the trio seated around a wooden table on decking, each holding mugs decorated with the American flag.
Notably, the image surfaced from the Epstein files, a massive trove of more than three million documents released on January 30.
This shocking snap comes while Andrew's elder brother, King Charles, is planning to remove him from the line of succession to the British throne.
For the process, the monarch recently held a secret meeting with the leaders of 15 Commonwealth nations, where he serves as the head of state, to seek their approval for the motion.
For those unaware, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is currently eighth in the line of succession.