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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Trump warns Iran: ‘Bombing the hell out of the shoreline’ to open Strait of Hormuz

‘Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others will send ships,’ said Trump

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Trump warns Iran: ‘Bombing the hell out of the shoreline’ to open Strait of Hormuz
Trump warns Iran: ‘Bombing the hell out of the shoreline’ to open Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric today, Saturday, March 14, 2026, by claiming that “many countries” will soon deploy warships to the Middle East to break Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a defiant Truth Social post, Trump stated that “many countries especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Strait of Hormuz will be sending War Ships in conjunction with the United States of America to keep the Strait open and safe.”

The President specifically called for a global coalition, noting, “hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint will send ships to the area.


Despite these claims, the UK has not yet agreed to join offensive operations.

While awaiting international supports, Trump warned that the US military will not wait. He declared that “the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water.”

He concluded with a firm promise that “one way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!” as global oil prices continue to surge amid the ongoing conflict. 

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