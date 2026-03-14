News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Rocket strike hits US Embassy in Baghdad, destroys satellite defense system

Destroyed system used to secure and exchange data through satellite for employees working within the embassy compound

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Rocket strike hits US Embassy in Baghdad, destroys satellite defense system
Rocket strike hits US Embassy in Baghdad, destroys satellite defense system

An Iraqi security source announced that the US Embassy in Baghdad has been struck by a rocket attack, destroying a satellite communications system.

A report suggested that the system was used to secure and exchange data through satellite for employees working within the embassy compound.

He demonstrated that the US C-RAM air defense system failed to intercept the undetected drone that carried out the attack, despite its proximity to the target, leading to strike on the satellite system.

Several reports suggested that a rocket hit a helicopter landing pad within the embassy’s boundaries in the Green Zone.

Following the incident, smoke was seen rising above the embassy building.

The attack occurred after the US Central Command (CENTOM) announced yesterday, Friday, that one of its refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, killing all six members.

Notably, the US Embassy in Baghdad has not yet commented over the situation.

Moreover, casualties or the exact extent of damage in the attack remains unknown till yet.

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