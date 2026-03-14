AEP power outage in Ohio leaves thousands of customers without electricity 

AEP power outage in Ohio after the storm has left tens of thousands of customers without electricity.
According to The Columbus Dispatch, more than 107,000 AEP customers in central Ohio were without power as of late afternoon March 13, including nearly 70,000 in Franklin County, as high winds pummeled much of the state.
In Delaware County, there were just more than 15,000 customers without power. In Licking County, over 17,000 customers nad no power, many in Newark and Granville.
Fairfield County had almost 5,400 customers without electricity from the strong northwest winds, AEP's outage map showed.
As per the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Columbus, Franklin County, all other central Ohio counties, and two-thirds of the state from Pickaway and Fairfield counties north to Lake Erie and the Michigan line were under a high wind advisory until 8 pm.
The weather service was expecting the high wind warning to expire for most Ohio counties because "winds have been gradually weakening and will continue to do so over the next several hours. Damaging winds will no longer pose a threat."
However, the high wind warning was continued for the eastern Ohio counties of Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, Noble, and Tuscarawas by the National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office, which oversees those areas.