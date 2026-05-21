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'Godfather' star Andy Garcia reveals daughter's key role in bringing 'Diamond' to life

Andy Garcia returned to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with his upcoming film, 'Diamond'

Godfather star Andy Garcia reveals daughters key role in bringing Diamond to life
'Godfather' star Andy Garcia reveals daughter's key role in bringing 'Diamond' to life 

Andy Garcia has credited his daughter, Daniella Garcia, after his long-awaited film Diamond made history at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The 70-year-old American actor, who rose to prominence with his iconic film Godfather, has debuted his upcoming film at the red carpet.

As Diamond earned a 7-minute standing ovation at the red carpet, the emotional director revealed how his much-awaited film came to life, and all thanks to his daughter.

Andy told Mirror on Wednesday, May 20th, that he initially got the idea of making Diamond while helping his young daughter with her homework, leaving fans in awe.

"I started to pitch an idea about doing a series to HBO and other networks. They all said it’s very interesting, but it wasn’t written, so I just challenged myself and started writing," the popular actor said.

The Ocean Eleven actor continued, "But anyway, 15 years went by trying to sell it. No one ever supported the film. I was never able to sell it traditionally to a studio or streamer."

Andy Garcia also told the press that he has other projects, including one called Hemingway & Fuentes.

The father of three returned to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival after a brief hiatus, as he last made an appearance at the fundraising event in 2007 for his film, Ocean Thirteen.

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