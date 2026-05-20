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Prince William shows support after Beatrice's husband makes social media comeback

Princess Beatrice's husband makes social media return nearly after 10 months

Prince William shows support after Beatrices husband makes social media comeback
Prince William shows support after Beatrice's husband makes social media comeback  

Prince William is seemingly showing support after Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, made a powerful return to social media. 

The Prince of Wales, known for his passion for sports, sent his heartiest wishes to his beloved Aston Villa team ahead of the Europa League final.

On the official joint Instagram account of the future King and Queen, a supportive message has been released on behalf of the future King.

"Come on, Villa! Good luck in tonight's Europa League final. UTV! W," the caption stated.

P.C. Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram account
P.C. Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram account 

This message came shortly after her cousin, Princess Beatrice's husband, reposted The Arsenal F.C. post to mark the long-awaited Premier League triumph on his official X account.

The British Interior Designer, who is also a devoted supporter of the north London club, made his social media return nearly ten months after.

P.C. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
P.C. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi 

Edoardo showed last activity on social media when he announced that Beatrice, 37, had taken on the role of patron for the Chartered College of Teaching. 

This update also saw shared love of football, reportedly a playful rivalry between the businessman, 42, and Prince William, who supports Birmingham-based Aston Villa.

Despite the ongoing tensions between ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, one thing that has united Beatrice and William is clearly her husband's passion.   

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