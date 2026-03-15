Netanyahu dead or alive? Israeli prime minister office finally breaks silence 

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has finally broke silence on his assassination reports.
After widespread social media claims that Netanyahu had died in Iran’s retaliatory attack, Israel, on Saturday, March 14, issued a statement to share an update about the prime minister.
The Office of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu rejected all the claims and reports that suggested he had been assassinated in an Iranian strike and called all the rumours “fake.”
When asked about increasing claims that “Netanyahu has been assassinated,” the PM office told Anadolu Agency, “These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine.”
According to Turkiye Today, the rumours that began on social media intensified after Netanyahu missed the “War Council” meeting on Saturday, days after the video of the Israeli prime minister’s recent address was scrutinized by social media users who claimed that he appeared to have six fingers.
Netizens argued that the Israeli government was posting AI-generated videos to cover-up Netanyahu’s assassination.
Iran’s Tasnim News Agency also reported that unverified social media posts alleged Iran had struck Netanyahu’s residence, killing his brother and wounding Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.
The report was later proved wrong after Ben-Gvir posted a video on X to confirm he is alive and fine.