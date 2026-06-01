Nvidia enters PC market with new arm-based ‘RTX Spark’ AI chip

At the ongoing Computex 2026 conference in Taipei, Nvidia has officially entered the PC market with a groundbreaking new processor called the RTX Spark.
This Arm-based “superchip” is designed to power the next generation of Windows laptops, specifically built to handle “agentic AI” – advanced AI that can act as a personal assistant rather than just a tool.
The RTX Spark combines a powerful 20-core Arm CPU, a high-performance Blackwell GPU and up to 128GB of memory into a single package.
This architecture is designed to run complex AI models and heavy creative tasks locally on your device rather than relying on the cloud.
During the unveiling, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the shift in computing, stating:
“The PC is being reinvented” and adding, “For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask – and the PC does the work.”
Nvidia claims the chip will allow laptops to remain thin and energy-efficient while offering enough power to render 3D scenes and run gaming-grade graphics.
Major manufacturers including Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft are expected to launch RTX Spark-powered devices this fall.