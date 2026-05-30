iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrade may drive higher costs, new rumor claims

Apple is reportedly preparing a significant camera upgrade for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, but it may come with a major raise in production costs.
As per a credible analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino-based tech giant’s rumored variable aperture lens could increase camera unit costs by nearly 50% in contrast to the iPhone 17 Pro.
The feature, which is reportedly already moving into production, would replace the fixed f/1.78 aperture used in recent Pro models. Chinese supplier Sunny Optical is expected to handle nearly half of the orders for the new component.
A variable aperture system enables the camera to adjust light intake for enhanced photography and video control, especially in low-light or high-contrast conditions.
However, experts stated the feature may have limited impact for average users, making it a perfect fit for all the photography enthusiasts.
Meanwhile, several rumours regarding rising components costs continue to emerge across the industry that could affect future smartphone pricing.
Though the Cupertino-based tech giant may attempt to absorb costs to remain competitive. Several reports indicate that Apple may maintain pricing stability by minimizing profit margins instead of passing costs directly to consumers.
Alongside this upgrade, future iPhone models are also expected to come up with significant camera upgrades, including redesigned ultra-wide sensors in later generations.
It is pertinent to mention that all these rumours regarding iPhone 18 series remain speculative as they are yet to be officially confirmed by Apple.