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Google Pixel Watch 5 prototype found at bottom of ocean

A prototype of the unreleased Google Pixel Watch 5 has been recovered from the ocean floor by a scuba diver

Google Pixel Watch 5 prototype found at bottom of ocean
Google Pixel Watch 5 prototype found at bottom of ocean

In one of the most bizarre tech leaks in recent memory, a prototype of the unreleased Google Pixel Watch 5 has been discovered at the bottom of the ocean.

The device was found by a friend of Randy Pitchford, the co-founder of Gearbox Software, while they were scuba diving near the Caribbean island of St. Martin.

The watch’s rear casing clearly displays “Google” and “Pixel Watch 5,” alongside marking for features like heart rate, SpO2, and skin temperature sensors.

Pitchford shared the discovery on X, stating, “A friend of mine found this watch a few days ago ‘underwater’ when he was scuba diving near the island of St. Martin.”

A prototype of the unreleased Google Pixel Watch 5 has been recovered from the ocean floor by a scuba diver
A prototype of the unreleased Google Pixel Watch 5 has been recovered from the ocean floor by a scuba diver

Although the main battery was drained, the watch reportedly retained enough power to display the time.

The story took a positive turn shortly after, as Pitchford confirmed that the internet helped locate the original owner. He shared an update saying:

“Thanks to the magic of the internet, I am now in touch with the owner and we have arranged for its return.”

While it remains unclear how the device ended up in the ocean, the incident has provided a rare, unintentional early look at Google’s future wearable hardware.

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