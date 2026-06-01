Nvidia CEO dines with SK Hynix, Samsung execs in Taipei after chip launch 

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang host tech giants from South Korea including Samsung executives after launching new chip for PCs.
According to Reuters, Huang hosted top South Korean tech executives including the boss of chipmaker SK Hynix at a boisterous dinner on Monday, June 1, as he looks to deepen ties with key partners ahead of what he called an "incredibly busy" stretch for the AI boom.
SK Hynix CEO Kwak Noh-Jung, executives from Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Naver were among those at the "Korean Partner Night", held at a traditional Taiwanese restaurant in Taipei on the sidelines of the Computex trade show.
Huang told reporters, "I want to go congratulate them, thank them, and also prepare for the second half of this year. It's going to be very busy and next year is going to be incredibly busy. Korea is a critical part of our ecosystem."
“We always consider investments in Korea. Really smart companies. Very technical,” he added.
Huang went from table to table toasting guests to chants of "Jensen, Jensen!" as dozens of fans and reporters waited outside, briefly bringing traffic to a standstill when he arrived.
Huang typically holds such dinners for Taiwanese suppliers like chipmaker TSMC when he is in town, but Monday's event was the first dedicated to Korean partners during his Taipei visit.
Shares in Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and other South Korean technology firms rallied on Monday as investors bet the expected meetings between the US chipmaker and South Korean executives at Computex would lead to new partnerships in AI and robotics.
Huang said he would go to South Korea next, likely on Friday, after an almost two-week trip to Taiwan, where he was born and has rockstar status.