News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Starmer condemns Henry Nowak arrest footage as UK police face pressure

UK police under pressure after Keir Starmer reacts to Henry Nowak’s disturbing arrest footage

Starmer condemns Henry Nowak arrest footage as UK police face pressure
Starmer condemns Henry Nowak arrest footage as UK police face pressure

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer breaks silence after watching bodycam footage of Henry Nowak, being handcuffed and arrested before his death.

According to Reuters, British police faced a national backlash on Tuesday, June 2, over the inflammatory case of an 18-year-old student who was handcuffed as he lay dying from stab wounds after his killer falsely alleged a racist attack.

Henry Nowak died after the knife attack in the southern England city of Southampton last December.

His killer Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, having lied to police at the time that Nowak had assaulted him.

In police bodycam footage, Nowak is seen lying on the street saying "I've been stabbed" and "I can't breathe" as officer responds, "I don't think you have, mate."

Starmer said there were "serious questions" to answer, including how "allegations of racism ⁠informed or fed into the decision-making in that particular case."

He told reporters, "It is impossible to watch that footage. I have seen the body cam footage, it’s harrowing, and I have to say, as a father of a 17-year-old boy, I felt sick watching it.”

“It is absolutely right that the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) are looking at this. There are clearly serious questions that need to be addressed, not least how accusations of racism informed the decision making in this case,” Starmer added.

Judge William Mousley acknowledged in court on Monday that the case had stirred racial tension across Britain.



Iran prepares Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral in Tehran
Iran prepares Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral in Tehran
Markwayne Mullin CBP airport plan sparks criticism: 'Devastating mistake'
Markwayne Mullin CBP airport plan sparks criticism: 'Devastating mistake'
US will not will lift Iran’s sanctions by reponening of Hormuz, Rubio says
US will not will lift Iran’s sanctions by reponening of Hormuz, Rubio says
Bill Pulte named acting national intelligence chief after Tulsi Gabbard exit
Bill Pulte named acting national intelligence chief after Tulsi Gabbard exit
Spencer Pratt hit with ‘bad news’ just before Los Angeles mayoral primary
Spencer Pratt hit with ‘bad news’ just before Los Angeles mayoral primary
El Niño warning: UN urges world to prepare for supercharge extreme weather
El Niño warning: UN urges world to prepare for supercharge extreme weather
Trump 'erupts' at Netanyahu over Lebanon in angry phone call amid Iran talks
Trump 'erupts' at Netanyahu over Lebanon in angry phone call amid Iran talks
Mette Frederiksen secures third term with new Denmark coalition government
Mette Frederiksen secures third term with new Denmark coalition government
Cyprus tensions rise over British military base amid Middle East conflict
Cyprus tensions rise over British military base amid Middle East conflict
Rick Chow found not guilty in 2023 shooting death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton
Rick Chow found not guilty in 2023 shooting death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton
Peter Doocy surprises fans by announcing third child during live show
Peter Doocy surprises fans by announcing third child during live show
Iran halts US talks, threatens Strait of Hormuz shutdown after Lebanon strikes
Iran halts US talks, threatens Strait of Hormuz shutdown after Lebanon strikes

Popular News

Meta experiments with ‘Series’ to organize episodic Reels

Meta experiments with ‘Series’ to organize episodic Reels
54 minutes ago
Starmer condemns Henry Nowak arrest footage as UK police face pressure

Starmer condemns Henry Nowak arrest footage as UK police face pressure
an hour ago
Markwayne Mullin CBP airport plan sparks criticism: 'Devastating mistake'

Markwayne Mullin CBP airport plan sparks criticism: 'Devastating mistake'
3 hours ago