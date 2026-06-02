Meta whistleblower silenced: Legal battle over new tell-all memoir intensifies

Sarah Wynn-Williams, a former Meta executive and author of the tell-all memoir Careless People, was forced to remain silent during a recent panel discussion at the Hay Festival.
Due to strict legal restrictions stemming from an ongoing arbitration process with Meta, she sat on stage for an hour without speaking or even nodding.
The situation escalated further as her lawyer, Ravi Naik, revealed he is also barred from promoting the book.
Expressing his frustration, Naik told BBC Radio’s Today programme, “Never in my life have I faced a circumstance where my client cannot speak about her truth and I as a lawyer cannot speak on behalf of my client.”
Meta has previously labeled the book defamatory, claiming it contains false accusations. The company secured an interim arbitration order that carries heavy financial penalties for breaches.
During the festival, the panel’s moderator, Carole Cadwalladr, highlighted the gravity of the situation by introducing the author as being “in a hostage situation.”
Despite the legal crackdown, Wynn-Williams received a standing ovation from the audience, while her legal team continues to navigate the complex battle against the tech giant’s efforts to suppress her claims regarding the company’s culture and practices.