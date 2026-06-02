Is Claude down? Users report widespread disruptions in UK

Claude, Anthropic’s AI-powered chatbot has reportedly grappled with a major outage, causing disruptions across the UK on June 2, 2026.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, a significant surge in reports was observed, with hundreds of complaints across the UK.
As per the platform, nearly 59% users are unable to access the chat, while 27% users are experiencing issues while accessing the app, and the remaining 9% have lodged website complaints.
Claude down
It is pertinent to mention that Anthropic has officially addressed the issue, stating that users are encountering higher-than-normal error rates across its platforms.
Anthropic said it had identified the problem and was trying to fix the outage. Since Claude AI is facing an outage, users are searching for alternative AI apps they can use for coding.