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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Harry Styles joins Zoë Kravitz for 'SNL' party after silencing brewing drama

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have been romantically connected since last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Harry Styles joins Zoë Kravitz for SNL party after silencing brewing drama
Harry Styles joins Zoë Kravitz for 'SNL' party after silencing brewing drama  

Harry Styles has joined his lady love Zoë Kravitz after pulling off double duty at Saturday Night Live! 

On Saturday, March 14th, the Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally crooner has returned to the American long-running live sketch comedy show to promote his newly released fourth music album.

After recording the television show, Harry spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Zoë Kravitz, arriving at the Saturday Night Live afterparty together in New York City.

People also reported that the British singer’s mother, Lisa Bonet, also made a surprise appearance at the party, showing her support for her son.

This update came shortly after Harry made headlines with his befitting response to the queerbaiting criticism on SNL.

During his opening monologue, the Don’t Worry Darling hitmaker addressed past "queerbaiting" claims before sharing a kiss with SNL star Ben Marshall.

To note, queerbaiting refers to the practice of trying to appeal to and capitalise on LGBTQ audiences or customers deceptively or superficially.

However, now Harry took a subtle swipe at the criticism, stating, "Back then, people seemed to pay a lot of attention to the clothes I was wearing, and some people accused me of something called ‘queerbaiting.’ But did it ever occur to you that … maybe you don't know everything about me, Dad?"

For those unaware, Harry Styles has been romantically linked with Zoë Kravitz since last year. 

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