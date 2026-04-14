HPV vaccine significantly reduces cancer risk in young men, study

A large US-based research discovered that the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine minimizes the risk of specific cancers in boys and youngsters within a decade of receiving vaccination.
As per research published in JAMA Oncology, the research examined data from more than one million males aged 9-26, in contrast to 510,260 vaccinated individuals with an equal number of unvaccinated participants.
Scientists tracked their health results for almost a decade, primarily focused on HPV-related cancers.
The results indicated that 40 vaccinated people developed HPV-related head and neck cancers, in contrast to 64 cases among the unvaccinated group, suggesting a notably reduced risk among those who got vaccinated.
Although such cancers are comparatively rare than other cancers and especially in people under the age of 30, experts stated that the results are major.
The study’s lead author, Dr Taito Kitano, found males to have less vaccination rates, despite a range of protective benefits, stating, “Every kid, adolescent, or young adult, irrespective of their gender, could prevent cancer by HPV vaccination.”
Experts also noted that while HPV-related cancers often take decades to develop, early reductions in risk are promising. The vaccine is already known to prevent HPV infections, which are linked to multiple cancers, including head, neck, anal, and penile cancers.
Experts further mentioned that while HPV-related cancers often take decades for development, early reductions in risk are promising.
“HPV vaccination should also work for penile and rectal cancers, but to prove it, we need much larger data and longer follow up,” Kitano added.
Additionally, experts stressed that HPV vaccination should be promoted for all genders, as wider coverage could further reduce cancer rates globally.