Cough drop recall 2026: FDA issues nationwide alert over safety concerns

Several varieties of cough drops and suppressants have been recalled across the United States after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised concerns.
Initially, Chinese manufacturer Xiamen Kang Zhongyuan Biotechnology Co. issued a voluntary recall after an FDA inspection of its facility in August.
Though certain findings remain underwraps, the agency stated the issues could affect product quality.
The recall covers nearly 15 products sold under multiple brands such as Exchange Select, Caring Mill, Discount Drug Mart, MGC Health, and QC Quality Choice.
The products include menthol-based cough drops and throat-soothing lozenges in flavors, including honey lemon, cherry, and black cherry, with several packaging sizes.
The affected products have the best before dates ranging from May 2026 to October 2026. Despite the nationwide recall, authorities have yet to specify the number of units involved.
Consumers are recommended to check product labels and lot numbers to detect the affected items.
While none of the certain health risks have been confirmed yet.
The FDA has not issued guidance on replacements and refunds; however, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled products.
This recall underscores ongoing concerns regarding manufacturing standards and quality control in broadly distributed healthcare products.