What are hidden side effects of GLP-1 drugs? Researchers find

Are you someone who has been consuming GLP-1 drugs, including semaglutide and tirzepatide? If yes, then this article is something that you should never miss out.
A recent study suggested additional adverse effects may not be fully captured in clinical trials.
For the study, scientists at the University of Pennsylvania used artificial intelligence to assess over 400,000 Reddit posts from nearly 70,000 users—and uncovered symptoms that are underreported.
If you are using GLP-1 drugs, then you may have frequently heard only about some certain adverse effects, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
While many users mentioned expected problems such as gastrointestinal distress, and more.
Nearly 4% of those reporting side effects described reproductive symptoms, including irregular menstrual cycles and heavy bleeding.
Some people also reported temperature-related issues like chills, feeling cold, or hot flashes.
Scientists stated the findings are not proof the drugs are causing these symptoms; however, they may point to specific patterns.
A coauthor stated, “People who are living with these medications are swapping notes with each other in real time, sharing experiences that rarely make it into a doctor's office visit or an official report.”
Scientists stated social media can’t supersede clinical trials, but AI analysis could assist detect early warning signs about new drugs and health trends.