Alzheimer’s tests may delay diagnosis in women, study warns

A recent study revealed that a common Alzheimer’s screening test may miss early warning signs in women.
The research revealed that women, accounting nearly two-thirds of US cases, can easily score well on standard exams like the Mini-Mental State Examination, following the start of brain changes.
For the study, scientists assessed MRI scans from 332 individuals at different stages of the disease to observe any change in gray matter, a brain tissue responsible for memory, information and high-level thinking.
As per researchers, women’s brains seem to adapt to early damage by using more regions to assist in staying sharp.
However, they may hide the disease, so by the moment test scores significantly decline, damage may have already occurred to a higher extent, delaying treatment.
Men revealed gray matter shrinkage earlier, as per results.
In women, the decline started later but rapidly progressed more widely.
The authors stated these results underscored the need for more tailored screening, including gender-based standards to identify the disease earlier.