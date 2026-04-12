White rice sold nationwide recalled due to potential presence of foreign material

Wegmans, a family-owned regional supermarket chain, has issued a recall for a brand of white rice sold in retailers in the US.
Nearly 2-lb. bags of Lundberg Organic Jasmine White Rice manufactured by Lundberg Family Farms have been recalled, citing potential presence of foreign material.
The affected product having a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 073416-040281 has been recalled.
The affected lot consists of 260201 with a best-by date of Feb. 1, 2027, and 260202 with an expiry date of February 2, 2027.
People who have already purchased the recalled products can get a full refund in return.
Notably, the rice brand is distributed at different chains, including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods and Giant; however, no other stores have issued a recall notice.
FDA has also not yet released any information about the recall at the time of writing.
In a statement to USA Today, Lundberg Family Farms confirmed issuing a Class II recall of about 4,500 cases of the pouches out of an abundance of caution.
Class II recall means that the use of this product is likely to pose reversible health issues.
Though no injuries have been reported yet as a result of the potential contamination.