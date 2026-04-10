High blood pressure linked to brain activity during breathing, study reveals

Recent research indicates that hypertension may be associated with activity in a certain brain region called the lateral parafacial (pFL) area.
Scientists from the University of São Paulo and University of Auckland discovered that this region that assists in breathing, may play a pivotal role in increasing hypertension.
The pFL is activated during forceful breathing actions like coughing, laughing, or exercising.
During an experiment on rats, researchers found that stimulating this region not only affected breathing but also caused blood vessels to constrict, leading to hypertension.
The research suggested that pFL neurons may connect breathing patterns to the body’s “fight-or-flight” response that may also impact heart rate and blood pressure.
This could explain why many people continue to struggle with hypertension despite drugs.
Additionally, scientists discovered that disabling the pFL region in hypertensive rats minimised blood pressure to normal levels, indicating a potential new treatment pathway.
Results assisted explain the association between sleep apnea and hypertension, as low oxygen levels can activate the similar brain region.
While the research is dependent on animal models, it underscores new directions for treatment, including targeting carotid body sensors to regulate the brain activity without impacting the brain.