Rotavirus virus rapidly spreads across Northern California: Symptoms, vaccination

A potentially fatal Rotavirus has been identified in wastewater across Northern California, sparking health concerns across the country.
Data suggested higher concentrations in different cities, including Marin, Redwood City, San Jose and Santa Cruz, with moderate levels of spread reported in cities, including San Francisco, Sacramento and Fremont.
What Is Rotavirus?
As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rotavirus was once considered the leading cause of severe diarrhea in young children before vaccines were introduced in 2006. While usually children, elderly individuals and immunosuppressed people contract the disease.
Rotavirus is a highly contagious virus that mainly affects children under five, posing a significant threat on their health.
Rotavirus symptoms
Rotavirus symptoms include watery diarrhea, vomiting and fever that can last up to a week and aggravate the condition.
If left untreated, it may even lead to serious complications.
The virus is usually transmitted via contact with contaminated surfaces, food or hands, making it common in households and childcare settings.
How to prevent Rotavirus?
Vaccination remains the most effective protection against rotavirus, alongside proper hygiene practices.
However, experts urged parents to immediately seek medical care if children show signs of dehydration, persistent vomiting, high fever or bloody stools.