Flu shot cuts kids’ illness by up to 60%, study finds

A recent study revealed that this year’s flu season winds down, providing an essential takeaway for parents.
The flu shot assisted protect kids from major illness during recent, more severe seasons, as per research published in the journal Pediatrics.
For the study, scientists reviewed data from nearly 20,000 kids across the US, from kids to teens, between 2021 and 2024.
Results indicated that vaccination cut flu-related hospital stays and outpatient visits among children by 34% to 60%.
Overall, flu jabs were discovered to be 43% to 69% effective against the three primary strains hitting the US. However, vaccination rates were lower than expected.
The intensity of recent seasons have been comparatively severe, the scientists stated only half of the kids, or fewer, got a yearly flu jab.
The authors stated flu causes serious illness, hospitalisations, and deaths in children each year, and urged healthcare professionals to take action.
To prevent the disease, the CDC strongly advised a yearly flu shot for all children 6 months and older.