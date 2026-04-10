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News

Instagram allows users to edit comments after posting

The update seems to be broader part of efforts by Instagram, aiming to offer an improved user experience

Instagram allows users to edit comments after posting
Instagram allows users to edit comments after posting

Instagram has rolled out a highly-requested feature enabling users to easily edit their comments.

Though a minor tweak, it enables users to fix typos and edit without deleting and reposting.

However, the update comes with a small condition, as users will be required to edit their common within a 15-minute window after posting.

Instagram allows users to edit comments after posting

During that window, users will be required to make changes in their comments several times. Once edited, a label will suggest changes, though it doesn’t show the original version.

It is pertinent to mention that the feature includes some limitations. Only text can be edited, so if your comment includes any image, it can never be changed.

Despite this, the update acknowledges users' complaints and has been broadly welcomed online.

While the change may seem minor, it reflects broader efforts by Instagram to improve user experience. Some users had already noticed the feature during testing in recent weeks.

The update seems to be a broader part of efforts by the Meta-owned Instagram, aiming to offer an improved user experience.

Alongside this update, Instagram introduced a range of safety measures for youngsters, including restricting certain content for teen accounts based on age ratings.

The move comes after increasing scrutiny of Meta, which had battled legally over child safety concerns and the impact of its platforms on mental health.

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