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Artemis II mission: NASA’s historic journey in pictures

Artemis II astronauts have successfully made their way back home after their 10-day historic Moon mission

Artemis II mission: NASA’s historic journey in pictures
Artemis II mission: NASA’s historic journey in pictures

NASA Artemis 2 mission has finally come to an end, as the crew has splashed down on Earth, marking the first time humans have travelled to the Moon, covering a long-distance of 1,117,500 km.

During the mission, NASA kept releasing some outstanding images of the space, Earth, and Moon, garnering significant attention across the internet.

Here’s Artemis II mission summed up in images:

PC: NASA
PC: NASA

A striking view of our home, captured by Artemis 2 crew member Reid Wiseman, captured from the window of the Orion spacecraft on 2 April 2026.

PC: NASA
PC: NASA

Christina Koch, another crew member, prepares for the forthcoming lunar mission on fourth day.

PC: NASA
PC: NASA

In this image, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen is shaving his face on fifth day of Artemis 2 mission.

PC: NASA
PC: NASA

On 6 April 2026, astronauts captured a phenomenal view of "Earthset" in their lens.

PC: NASA
PC: NASA

In this image, the entire Artemis 2 crew mission wore the special glasses to protect their eyes from the solar eclipse, which occured during their lunar flyby.

PC: NASA
PC: NASA

Clicked by the Artemis II mission crew as they passed around the Moon’s far side, this close-up shows Vavilov crater sitting on the edge of the much larger Hertzsprung basin.

PC: NASA
PC: NASA

A great moment captured into a lens of camera, showing Earth appears as a delicate crescent above the lunar horizon, its sunlit clouds glowing over Australia and Oceania as darkness fades across its night side.

PC: NASA
PC: NASA

In this photo, Artemis 2 crew is seen enjoying a moment of celebration, as they kicked of their journey towards home on April 6.

PC: NASA
PC: NASA

It shows a drifting under parachutes, as Orion capsule returns to Earth.

PC: NASA
PC: NASA

Two astronauts, Christina Koch and Victor Glover celebrate their successful Artemis 2 mission after splashdown in Pacific ocean.

NASA's upcoming plans following massive success of Artemis II
NASA's upcoming plans following massive success of Artemis II
Artemis II splashdown: Crew returns to Earth after landmark lunar mission
Artemis II splashdown: Crew returns to Earth after landmark lunar mission
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