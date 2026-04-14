WhatsApp to launch new privacy-focused features to outpace Google and Apple

WhatsApp is introducing new privacy-focused features, positioning itself before messaging upgrades from Google and Apple.
The new update comes as the Cupertino-based tech giant prepares to launch encrypted RCS messaging on iPhones, aiming to outdo each other in the messaging space.
A major feature being tested is the launch of usernames, enabling users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.
This ensures the extra security layer of privacy offered by several platforms such as Telegram and Signal; however it is not fully matched by traditional RCS and SMS messaging systems.
Moreover, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is diversifying its disappearing message features. Users can already send “view once” media and set messages to auto-delete after a specific time.
The latest feature appeared in beta by WABetaInfo, allowing users to “view once” text messages that disappear immediately after opening it.
Despite these advances, WhatsApp’s security has faced criticism. Elon Musk and Pavel Durov have questioned its encryption claims, emphasising concerns over unencrypted cloud backups. While end-to-end encryption is enabled by default, backup encryption remains optional.
As the leading tech giants, including Google and Apple push the boundaries in cross-platform encrypted messaging, WhatsApp’s latest features aim to offer enhanced user privacy and control.