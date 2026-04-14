News
News

World Quantum Day: Google marks scientific event with new Doodle

Google marked World Quantum Day with a new Doodle, which is a nod to Planck's constant, an equation that starts with the number 4.14

World Quantum Day: Google marks scientific event with new Doodle
World Quantum Day: Google marks scientific event with new Doodle

Happy World Quantum Day 2026! The special day is marked every year on April 14, and Google is celebrating it today in its own style.

On April 14, the Alphabet-owned Google marked World Quantum Day with a new Doodle, which is a nod to Planck's constant, an equation that starts with the number 4.14.

"This Doodle features the Bloch Sphere, a visualization of how a qubit works," Google stated.

The description of the animated artwork mentioned, "While a classical computing bit is strictly 1 or 0, a qubit can exist in a blend of both, called a superposition. By harnessing superposition, along with other quantum properties, quantum computers can solve specific, complex problems that are out of reach for today's supercomputers to solve."

Why is World Quantum Day held on April 14?

The event is held on April 14 because 4.14 represents the rounded first digits of the Planck Constant - ‘4.14×10−15 eV·s’.

Notably, it only relates when you use the American calendar - 4/14.

In the UK the date is far less relevant 14/4.

World Quantum Day: Google marks scientific event with new Doodle

What happens on World Quantum day?

The day is celebrated every year to highlight the evolution of quantum computing from theory into a paramount global priority.

Over 65 universities, governments and leading tech manufacturers worldwide utilise this day to emphasise the need for the latest era of computing, having immense potential to bring a major revolution.

WhatsApp to launch new privacy-focused features to outpace Google and Apple
WhatsApp to launch new privacy-focused features to outpace Google and Apple
Microsoft to shut down Outlook Lite on THIS date
Microsoft to shut down Outlook Lite on THIS date
Google Cloud teams up with OpenText, S3NS for EU-safe cloud solutions
Google Cloud teams up with OpenText, S3NS for EU-safe cloud solutions
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earns $81K annually: Report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earns $81K annually: Report
WhatsApp to allow users see status updates from unknown numbers
WhatsApp to allow users see status updates from unknown numbers
Artemis II mission: NASA’s historic journey in pictures
Artemis II mission: NASA’s historic journey in pictures
NASA's upcoming plans following massive success of Artemis II
NASA's upcoming plans following massive success of Artemis II
Artemis II splashdown: Crew returns to Earth after landmark lunar mission
Artemis II splashdown: Crew returns to Earth after landmark lunar mission
YouTube Premium and YouTube Music now available at higher price
YouTube Premium and YouTube Music now available at higher price
Instagram allows users to edit comments after posting
Instagram allows users to edit comments after posting
When is Artemis 2 splashdown? Check out timings, location, more details inside
When is Artemis 2 splashdown? Check out timings, location, more details inside
Artemis II crew prepares for historic splashdown in final phase
Artemis II crew prepares for historic splashdown in final phase

Popular News

Katy Perry speaks out after Ruby Rose files police report over alleged assault

Katy Perry speaks out after Ruby Rose files police report over alleged assault

30 minutes ago
Hampshire College announces permanent closure after 2026 fall semester

Hampshire College announces permanent closure after 2026 fall semester
9 minutes ago
PS Plus May 2026: Major titles like GTA 6 may leave, fans concerned

PS Plus May 2026: Major titles like GTA 6 may leave, fans concerned
52 minutes ago