World Quantum Day: Google marks scientific event with new Doodle

Happy World Quantum Day 2026! The special day is marked every year on April 14, and Google is celebrating it today in its own style.
On April 14, the Alphabet-owned Google marked World Quantum Day with a new Doodle, which is a nod to Planck's constant, an equation that starts with the number 4.14.
"This Doodle features the Bloch Sphere, a visualization of how a qubit works," Google stated.
The description of the animated artwork mentioned, "While a classical computing bit is strictly 1 or 0, a qubit can exist in a blend of both, called a superposition. By harnessing superposition, along with other quantum properties, quantum computers can solve specific, complex problems that are out of reach for today's supercomputers to solve."
Why is World Quantum Day held on April 14?
The event is held on April 14 because 4.14 represents the rounded first digits of the Planck Constant - ‘4.14×10−15 eV·s’.
Notably, it only relates when you use the American calendar - 4/14.
In the UK the date is far less relevant 14/4.
What happens on World Quantum day?
The day is celebrated every year to highlight the evolution of quantum computing from theory into a paramount global priority.
Over 65 universities, governments and leading tech manufacturers worldwide utilise this day to emphasise the need for the latest era of computing, having immense potential to bring a major revolution.