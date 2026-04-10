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News

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music now available at higher price

YouTube stated the price increase will be applied to both new and current subscribers

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music now available at higher price
YouTube Premium and YouTube Music now available at higher price

In a significant update, YouTube has surged the price of YouTube Music and its individual Premium subscription to $15.99 a month, marking an increase of $2 from $13.99.

The family Premium plan increased $4 to $26.99 a month, and the student plan surged $1 to $8.99.

Meanwhile, the YouTube Premium Lite,which offers ad-free viewing for most content excluding songs and music videos, is marking an increase from $7.99 per month to $8.99 per month.

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music now available at higher price

YouTube Music new prices

The YouTube Music individual plan is available for $11.99 per month. The family plan’s prices have soared to $18.99 per month from $16.99 per month.

In an statement to TechCrunch, YouTube spokesperson said, “We’re updating the price for YouTube Premium plans in the US for the first time since 2023 to continue delivering a high-quality experience that supports creators and artists on YouTube.”

“This change allows us to maintain the features our members value most: ad-free viewing, background play, and a massive library of 300M+ tracks on YouTube Music. We continue to offer several plans, ensuring subscribers can choose the option that works best for them,” the a YouTube spokesperson added.

Notably, the Alphabet-owned YouTube stated the price increase will be applied to both new and current subscribers.

Current subscribers will get an email from YouTube at least 30 days notifying them of their updated subscription rates.

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