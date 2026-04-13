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Google Cloud teams up with OpenText, S3NS for EU-safe cloud solutions

OpenText expands its reach, available on AWS European Sovereign Cloud and Google Cloud via S3NS

Google Cloud teams up with OpenText, S3NS for EU-safe cloud solutions
Google Cloud teams up with OpenText, S3NS for EU-safe cloud solutions 

OpenText announced a strategic partnership with S3NS, and Google Cloud, to bring European organizations a trusted cloud platform based on Google Cloud technology.

The partnership announced on Monday, April 13, delivers a hybrid trusted cloud architecture for Europe out of France, enabling organizations to keep their most sensitive data workloads within a locally governed environment, while securely leveraging hyperscaler cloud services for non-sensitive workloads, innovation, and scale.

Shannon Bell, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer, OpenText said, “OpenText has spent years building trusted, secure content solutions for the world’s most regulated industries and regions including FedRAMP-authorized, IRAP-assessed, and Protected B-aligned deployments.”

“Making our solution available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud brings that expertise to a sovereign cloud purpose-built for the European Union. Together with AWS, we are giving customers the confidence to innovate at scale without compromising on control,” he added.

Google Cloud teams up with OpenText, S3NS for EU-safe cloud solutions

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud is a fully featured, independently operated sovereign cloud backed by strong technical controls, sovereign assurances, and legal protections designed to meet the needs of European governments and enterprises.

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